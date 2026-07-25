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Helping Our Family Rebuild After a Hard Year

Goal$3,000 USD
Raised$520 USD

Fundraiser created byBarry Brophy

Fundraiser funds will be received by Barry Brophy

Helping Our Family Rebuild After a Hard Year

This has been one of the toughest financial years our family has ever faced, and we never imagined we’d be in a position where we needed to ask for help. But after months of unexpected emergencies—medical, natural disaster, and major car repairs—we’ve reached a point where we can’t recover on our own.

  1. In January, we were hit with $1,500 in dental expenses. Then in February and March, both of our vehicles needed major repairs. What started as multiple fluid leaks, alternator issues, and carburetor failures added up to $10,000. Thankfully, a warranty reduced that cost to $2,000, and we were grateful for that blessing.
  2. At the end of March, my wife unexpectedly lost her job. We had a small amount of savings to carry us for a while, but it didn’t last long.
  3. In May, I ended up in the hospital with stroke‑like symptoms, and now the medical bills are arriving one by one. We’re doing our best to keep up, but it’s been overwhelming.
  4. Then in June, excessive rainfall caused a large tree in our front yard to collapse onto an Internet line. The city and utility company refused to remove it, and the Internet company promised help but never showed. With the tree resting dangerously on the line, we had no choice but to hire a local company to remove it safely. That cost us $1,500. We repaired the front fence ourselves to save money.
  5. Now, we’re facing more vehicle repairs. We need $1,000 to fix the brakes on our primary vehicle so my wife and I can work outside the city for our main and secondary jobs.
  6. We’re asking for help to get through this difficult season. Any support—prayers, shares, or donations—means more than we can express.


Any donations above the amount needed will be given to local human‑trafficking survivor resources and families‑in‑need NGOs.


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