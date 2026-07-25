Helping Our Family Get Back on Solid Ground

We're a working family trying to handle a situation we haven't been able to solve on our own, and we don't have a support network to turn to.





The Situation

Over the last few years, we accumulated debt, due to medical and other hardships, that's become hard to manage on our own. After a lot of work, we were able to find a loan that will let us consolidate/reduce that debt and get back to a stable footing.





The Problem

We need assistance making our first payment, in the amount of $1100. Due to closing costs to secure this loan, as well as continuing to make other payments during this process, we're failing short.





A Note About Our Situation

We're a working family. We're not part of assistance programs, and we're not in an emergency crisis situation. We're simply trying to solve a problem we can't currently afford to fix on our own.





Thank You

If you choose to help, we are grateful. If not, we still appreciate you taking the time to read this and consider our situation. Or if you're willing to share this, we also appreciate it.