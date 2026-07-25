Helping One of Our Own

A dear friend of ours went through a devastating, life-changing tragedy several years ago while she was pregnant, and since then, she has been raising her four children on her own.

Through it all, she has shown remarkable strength and determination—juggling multiple jobs while creating a loving, stable home for her kids. She handles so much with grace and resilience, even on the hardest days.

Out of respect for her privacy, we aren’t able to share the full details of her story, but we can say without hesitation that she is one of the most selfless and hardworking people we know.

We’ve chosen to come alongside this incredible family and support them in any way we can. If you feel led to give, please know that every contribution, big or small, will go directly toward lightening the load she carries each day.

Thank you for being part of supporting such an amazing mother and her children.