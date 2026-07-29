HELPING OLLIE FIND HIS SPARK AGAIN

Ollie isn’t just a dog he is the soul of our home. If you’ve ever met him, you know exactly what makes him special his "talking" head tilt. Whenever you speak to him, Ollie tilts his head so far to the side it’s a wonder he doesn’t tip over. He listens as if he understands every word you’re saying, and he’s always the first to offer a comforting paw when he senses someone is having a bad day.

He has spent his life giving us nothing but pure, unconditional love, and now it’s our turn to fight for him.

The Challenge We’re Facing

Recently, our world was turned upside down. Our bouncy, "talking" boy stopped tilting his head. He became lethargic, lost his appetite, and it was clear he was in significant pain. After urgent vet visits and several tests, we received the news we dreaded Ollie is facing a serious health battle that requires immediate medical intervention.

Seeing him lose his spark has been heartbreaking. The lively dog who lived for his morning walks and his favorite squeaky toy is now struggling just to get comfortable.

The Road to Recovery

The good news is that the veterinarians believe Ollie has a fighting chance. With the right surgery and follow-up treatment, he can get back to his happy, healthy self and back to those famous head tilts we love so much.

However, the cost of life saving veterinary care is high. Between the diagnostic imaging, the surgery itself, and the post operative medications, the expenses have reached a point where we simply cannot do this alone.