Helping Northern Uganda

Help Us Build a School and Feed Vulnerable Children in Northern Uganda

Every child deserves the chance to learn, grow, and dream of a brighter future. Yet in many communities in Northern Uganda, children continue to face the lasting effects of years of conflict. Many have lost one or both parents, while others come from families that are still struggling to recover from the hardships caused by war.

Our mission is to build a safe school where these children can receive an education, find hope, and develop the skills they need to build a better future. We also want to provide daily meals because many children come to school hungry, making it difficult for them to concentrate and succeed.

Your donation will help us:

Build classrooms and provide a safe learning environment.

Purchase desks, books, and other essential learning materials.

Provide nutritious meals for vulnerable children.

Support orphaned and disadvantaged children with the care they need to stay in school.

No gift is too small. Whether you can give $5, $20, or $100, your generosity will make a real difference in the life of a child.

Together, we can replace hardship with hope, hunger with nourishment, and uncertainty with opportunity.

Thank you for standing with the children of Northern Uganda. Your kindness can help build not only a school but also a brighter future for an entire generation.