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Fighting thru my teenagers mental health crisis

Goal$39,800 USD
Raised$55 USD

Fundraiser created byAnita Dunn

Fundraiser funds will be received by Anita Dunn

Fighting thru my teenagers mental health crisis

I never imagined I’d be in a place where I have to be this open with our life and seek help because of it. I’ve always been the one helping wherever I could. But today, I am fighting for my daughter’s mental health stability and for the survival of our family.


Over the past year, my 17-year-old daughter has been struggling silently until everything came crashing down. 2 weeks ago, she experienced a severe mental health crisis that led to a self harm attempt. And walking into her room, finding her like that, well let’s just say, it shattered my world in a way that I simply cannot fully describe. Since then, my entire focus is on keeping her safe, stabilizing her, and getting her the intensive treatment she needs to stay present with the us.


After six days in the inpatient care facility, she was approved to enter into a PHP (Partial Hospitalization Program), one of the highest levels of outpatient care available for teens in crisis. She will be attending daily, full-day treatment, in which we are required to participate in family sessions and after meeting with the facility manager I was also made aware of parent support groups that they have, that I will be an active part of as well. Needless to say, this will be a very proactive time for us in order to see consistent stability.


Because of everything this will require, after months of searching and finally receiving a job offer, I had to regretfully decline the position. My daughter needs me present. She needs support, structure, consistency, and a parent locked in with her as she works through all of this trauma, attachment struggles, emotional regulation issues, and the pressures that pushed her over the edge.


But while I prioritize her life, our financial world is collapsing.


I’m overwhelmed to say the least… starting that job was a means to finally get my life back on track, finally feel like myself again. It’s been one tragedy after another over the last three years, one storm after another, and I so needed that fresh start to it all. Instead, everything is spiraling further behind.


  1. Bills are piling up.
  2. My account is overdrawn.
  3. We’re running out of food and hygiene essentials.
  4. We are at risk of losing our only transportation.
  5. I’ve had to sell furniture just to keep the lights and water on.
  6. I have no financial support system.
  7. And now the care my daughter desperately needs requires my full presence.


I am doing everything in my power to hold on, but I am exhausted, overwhelmed, and terrified of falling deeper.


We need help. Real help. Immediate help.


Not for luxuries, Not for “extras.” But for real survival; rent, utilities, food, transportation, and basic necessities that allow my daughter and my other children to feel safe and stable while we navigate through this crisis.


This is not a family giving up.

This is a family fighting with every ounce of strength left. I am a mom not losing faith and not losing hope.


Your donation will help us:


  1. Secure food and groceries
  2. Pay overdue bills and prevent shutoffs
  3. Maintain stability during her PHP and IOP programs
  4. Cover transportation to her treatments
  5. Keep a safe, calm environment for my children
  6. Allow me to participate and be fully focused in her mental health care without risking homelessness, or be consumed with stress of how we will survive this.


My daughter is fighting for her life.

I am fighting for our family.

But we honestly cannot do this alone.


If you can donate any amount, it truly makes a difference. If you cannot donate, please share our story.


Thank you for reading. Thank you for caring. Thank you for helping us fight for healing, hope, and stability. I have no doubt in what my God can do and I’m praying we can get an army to rise up for us and stand with us during this devastating time.


Psalm 34:18

“The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.”

Isaiah 41:10

“Do not fear, for I am with you… I will strengthen you and help you.”

Psalm 147:3

“He heals the brokenhearted and binds up their wounds.”



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