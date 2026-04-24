Helping my Niece reach her goals

My niece is an incredible young woman being raised by my sister, alongside her brothers. After being stuck in a drug filled home without any future in sight. My sister who is disabled and her partner of 23 years took them in after an extensive court battle and are raising them which took all of the savings they had.

She has always been a shining example of dedication and kindness, balancing her responsibilities at home with her passion for learning and helping others. With a remarkable 4.2 GPA, she is active in Band, Orchestra, TriAm and spends countless hours giving back through community engagement and outreach. Her dream is to become a teacher, and she works tirelessly every day to make that dream a reality.

Recently, she earned her driver’s license, and it would mean the world to her to be able to help her Nana by driving her brothers to school, wrestling practice, and all the places they need to go. However, she needs support to make this possible. Having a car would give her the independence to get to school, band practices, college events, band camps, and scholarship applications—everything she needs to be ready for the next step in her journey. The funds raised will also help with her future college expenses, ensuring she can continue her education and keep giving back to her community.





I am truly grateful to anyone who finds it in their heart to help with this. Your support will make a real difference in her life, helping her move forward and continue to inspire those around her. Thank you so much for considering a donation to help my niece achieve her dreams.

It had been my intent to assist with her dream of getting a car and with her college dreams, due to unforeseen circumstances, i am not able to do so!

The loss of my son and the loss of the case against the doctor has just been overwhelmingly our family.