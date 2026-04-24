Helping my mother get a dependable car.

My mom is the greatest mom I have ever known. She will bend over backwards for anyone and doesn't look for anything in return. She helped me raise my own 4 kids and she still continues to help me with my differently abled daughter whom has an extremely rare genetic condition, she is only 1 out of 350 in the world with CASK mutation. I am unable to drive as I am also disabled and so she is the one that helps me to get my 20yr old daughter to ĥer appointments. The vehicle she drives now was paid for by my youngest son that their father was supposed to originally give the car to my mom for all the years he never had to pay for or help with anything with my daughter. Well that car is on its last leg, the past few months we can smell the exhaust inside the car and he will not help us anymore nor any part of his side of my childrens family. Not only does my mom deserve better but my daughter does also. Our family has never asked for help in all these years and I am embarrassed to ask for help even now, I just do not like having to see my mom struggle while also helping to take care of our precious angel. If for some reason anyone would find it in their heart to help out in anyway, it will truly be appreciated. Thank you all and God Bless!!