Helping My Mom Through The Fight Of Her Life

My mom is facing one of the hardest battles of her life. She has been hospitalized in ICU with double pneumonia, a severe lung infection, and doctors have also discovered a mass on her lung (not where the pneumonia is).

Because of how serious her condition has become, she is no longer able to work and now faces a long road of recovery ahead.





Our family is doing everything we can to support her physically, emotionally, and financially, but the burden will quickly become overwhelming. We are asking for help to cover medical expenses, medications, transportation to appointments, household bills, food, and to make her home safe and comfortable while she heals.





Anyone who knows my mom knows how caring, hardworking, and selfless she has always been. She has spent her life helping others, and now she truly needs help herself.





If you are able to donate, no amount is too small and every contribution makes a real difference for our family during this difficult time. If you cannot donate, sharing this fundraiser and keeping her in your prayers would mean the world to us. its going to be about giving her the best quality of life for as long as she has left :(





Thank you for your kindness, compassion, and support. We all know how strong mom is but for her to say she is scared is the most scary to us. please keep her in your prayers!





We love and appreciate you all,





Justina, Arthur, Jamie, Patrick and Gary