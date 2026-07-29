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Helping my Mom save my Dad and Grandmas belongings

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJames Lyke

Fundraiser funds will be received by James Lyke

Helping my Mom save my Dad and Grandmas belongings

In 2015 my mother lost both her mother (my grandma) and her husband (my dad) to cancer both only 6 months apart

At that time we were forced to place all of their sentimental belongings into a storage unit, mostly all of it sentimental to my mother as well, as we lived on a low income budget due to both mine and my mothers disabilities and were forced to downsize as we lost our family members and the price of living increased in our area

As time went on paying monthly just to keep my father and grand mothers belongings safe we slowly lost control of payments and our storage unti was seeled however the owner of our unit was very sympathetic of our situation and very kind to promise us not to get rid of our unit as long as we were able to pay something each month which we did for quite a while but as months went by our overall total got higher and higher and after a decade it seems we are reaching the end of the road as the monthly payments are fixed at a price we can hardly afford while also affording to survive and the unit owner has agreed to unlock the unit and relinquish our relatives items if we can pay the full amount rather than having to struggle with payments and potentially lose everything

When i was very young my mother was the victim of domestic abuse that led to life long brain damage that effects the parts of her brain that process trauma and grienf and help deal with sadness and depression and her husband was the love of her life, and for me i couldnt imagine the pain of losing my own mother so i struggle to imagine how she must have felt losing both in one year already having this brain damage that essentially makes it all worse

So i am starting this campaign for her because i feel she has already been through so much and this unit of items that belonged to her deceased mother and husband is all she has left of them and it would be an absolute heartbreak to see the toll it would take on her to lose that as well

Ive always wanted to be able to do something great for my mother she has been my guiding light and my protector my entire life and she means the entire world to me so for me to do her this one small favor and help save the sentimental items her mother and husband left behind would be a blessing for me

So i am asking anyone that can to donate absolutely anything they can even if that is just your time to take a moment and share this to anyone else who might be able to help

With peace & love i thank you

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