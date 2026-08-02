Helping my kids get back in school an supplys

Hi my name is Sandra I'm from Louisiana an I would love for good people around to help me an my kids out on school uniforms an supplys they need help with this the first I had to ask anyone for help until now things going up an I am a single mother that's providing for her kids on my on been doing it for a long time an I'm just having the faith to reach out on some good people with goods hearts to help a family in need we moved in another house our old landlord kelp alot of things from us our washing machine an dryer our beds an more prayers to get everything back with the help we asking for a donation for me an my four kids