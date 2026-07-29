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Helping my friends 🙏🕊️✝️always W.W.J.D 🕊️🎸

Goal$3,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byDena Gray

Fundraiser funds will be received by Dena Gray

Helping my friends 🙏🕊️✝️always W.W.J.D 🕊️🎸

  1. So we have a tragic situation that happened quickly..... as everyone knows we lost it Cindy 💞🪩🙏🎙️🕊️the sweetest lady 🦋has moved on to eternity 🐣she is now in heaven with Jesus, dancing on the streets of Gold. No more pain! No more suffering😭🙏💕🔔 We will be with her shortly but as of right now, we are on this planet and everything is so expensive. I'm sure just about everyone is going through it. Mack wants me to tell you that he loves ♥️💕♥️you and to please stop by and visit anytime ♥️‼️he LOVES who is reading this rite now ! He loves with all his heart. 💖💖💖Some people have more than others, but it don't matter. If everybody gives a little 💞💞💞it adds up we have two guitars we need to get back so Mack does not lose his babies🪩Music is his life! 🎙️So If God lays it on your heart, Mack could use your support right now 💖🕊️🎸‼️🔔 first of all please keep him in your prayers🙏🎙️💞🐣🎬❗️ and pray and love one another deeply. The greatest command commands is love.♥️♥️♥️♥️❗️ Wread first Corinthians chapter 13 if we would all just manifest that what a better place this world would be. 🙏🩷🎸🕊️‼️with funeral cost with rent electricity, cable phone, and two guitars. 🎸🎸❗️We are needing your help financially🙏💕🔔🪊🎸👑🎬 emotionally spiritually physically we have come to serve ... but the world has taught us the opposite.😭😭😭😭NOW It's all about me. I -pride -and now look at our world 👺🤛🏻today since they've took the Bible, OUT !!!!which stands for basic instructions before leaving earth out of the schools. 🎬😭😭😭😭‼️ no NOW judgment is here!!!!! 🙏 so please ask Jesus Christ in your heart today. He is the only way into heaven. It's not about religion. It's about relationship.🙏so I am hoping the love of God and compassion and mercy and Grace will touch your hearts♥️💖♥️💖 because that is truly when we see Jesus face-to-face first Corinthians chapter 13 we should read it every day, but not only read it but manifest it in every way 💖 I encourage you to look it up♥️💖♥️. Mack Doss is a very compassionate, loving, giving man and now with Cindy gone to heaven there's not gonna be enough to pay the bills next month at all ....so I'm hoping his loved ones .... that would be you ....would donate into his life even if it's a little it all adds up so he can make it and thank you for everyone who has brought food by ...💕♥️❗️continue. You are so welcome to bring food by and just come and visit. We love you and we thank you for everybody who has called and came over and helped.💕‼️👑 I am there every day with Mack. He is legally blind so he needs help with well EVERYTHING ...nonstop....He needs help with everything. He can't prepare his own food so I'm there just about every day for the past two half years helping Mack and Cindy between my life and my work schedule because they're my best friends and he is family.......and I love them so if anybody can help even a little it all adds up, God bless you and keep you may face shine upon you. We will let you know about the celebration of life as soon as we know which date !....some of us are broke even though we work hard, laugh out loud. I just pray that the Lord moves his Holy Spirit upon your heart to help and give during this time till we get things caught up and get the funeral and everything paid 🎸🕊️🩷😭🎬‼️🙏and get these two guitars back ! . God bless you guys and you know Cindy's dancing with the angels ----happy as can be !!!!!we are just here.4 A vapor..... eternity is for eternity. Do you know where you're spending it? We miss her 😭😭😭😭where's mama? ! 😭😭😭😭🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️💔💔💔💔💔🩷🩷🩷✝️🎸🎸🎸🎸🎬 I can hear her say don't you get grieve for me right now I am totally free dancing on the Crystal sea with baby kittens, bunnies and flowers and big green beautiful trees the colors here no more pain no more suffering no more bills no more stress no more. Jesus is coming again. He's at the door the word of God the Bible stands for basic instructions before leaving or have you read the instruction book remember the Bible says you're not promised tomorrow. Acts 1:11!We love you sorry this is so long🦋🐞 sparkles 🦋
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