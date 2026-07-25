HELPING MY FRIEND LINDA IN HER RECOVERY

Help My Friend, Linda Pesat, Recover Safely After a Car Accident

My dear friend, Linda Pesat, was recently injured in a serious car accident and is now facing a difficult recovery. As an elderly woman living on a fixed income, simple daily activities — especially bathing safely — have become extremely challenging.

To help prevent falls and support her healing, she urgently needs a walk-in tub. Unfortunately, the cost of purchasing and installing one is very difficult for her with her fixed income.

We are asking for support to help provide her with a safe way to bathe, much needed therapy, greater independence, and comfort during her recovery. Any donation, no matter the amount, will make a meaningful difference. Ongoing prayer is greatly appreciated as she navigates this challenge. We know that God is faithful and we are absolutely relying on his provision in all things.

Thank you for your kindness, prayers, and support during this difficult time.