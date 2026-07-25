Hello all who read this. Thank you for your time. In short I am helping my Father save his house from a messy divorce not of his doing or fault. He is being forced to sell it when he has lived in his house for almost 30 years. I am going to purchase it from him to let him stay there for as long as he wants afterwards. This is so sudden that I do not have the full funds to finish a down payment or other various issues when purchasing it from him. I'm willing to go into some debt to both help him and keep him in his current home. I just don't have the ability to get the amount I need. I know I'm asking for a lot here. And I'm in the middle of selling things that I have to also help with this. It's just something I want to help him with and keep him in the house he bought after everything he has done for me over my life.





Again, thank you for reading this and even giving it a moment of your time.