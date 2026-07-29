Helping my family out

I am creating this campaign on behalf of my brother who survived brain surgery last summer and made a full recovery only to be laid off as a plant manager due to downsizing. Now his wife's hip replacement has failed due to a manufacturer's defect and that company went bankrupt and he is having to pay for the hip surgery himself out of his own pocket. Her story is going to be featured on the news on June 30th on 11Alive news in Atlanta. He is a good man and has helped me out many times but now it is my turn to help him. Won't you please help me help him because he deserves it. I'm not asking for much just enough to help him out for a month or two. Even if you can't make a donation could you please share this campaign.

Thank you!