Helping my family keep our home

My family is currently going through a very difficult time. I have two young children under the age of two—a 7-month-old baby and a 2-year-old toddler. Recently, my husband lost his job, and despite actively searching for employment, he has not yet been able to find a new position.





In addition to this hardship, my husband was recently diagnosed with diabetes, which has created additional stress and financial challenges for our family as we work to manage his health and medical needs.





Because of the unexpected loss of income and increased expenses, we have fallen behind financially and have recently received an eviction notice from our apartment. We are doing everything we can to get back on our feet, but at this time we are struggling to cover our rent and other essential expenses.





I am humbly asking if your church may be able to provide any assistance or connect us with resources that could help prevent our family from losing our home. Any support, guidance, or referrals would be greatly appreciated.





Thank you for taking the time to read my request and for any consideration you can provide. I look forward to hearing from you.



