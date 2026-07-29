helping my family again

hello guys i hope y'all doing good I'm mhmd from Lebanon I'm 19 I stared working at 14 and at 18 i buy a motorcycle to help my parents to get them stuff they need and i work delivery on it so basically there's robbers stole it and shoot on my friend the motorcycle worth 2000$ and me and my family we eat 2 days 5 not to pay rent i hope u guys understand me thanks for all