Helping My Disabled Momma

My mom had a stroke back in January! She’s been recovering at home &making progress, but unfortunately her house isn’t in the best of shape. There’s 3 rooms in the her house that needs the floors desperately redone from the ground up. Helping would make her basic living situation much more safe. If you can give, it’d really be appreciated &would help with the mental toll it gives me worrying about her possibly falling more than she already has because of it. I’m currently out of work because she needs 24/7 care. Currently also don’t have a car to take her to her drs appointments..so any money left from redoing the floors it’ll into getting a vehicle.





thank you ❤️