Helping my dad pay off dept before it’s to late

I’ve been working since I was 14, and for as long as I can remember, my family and I have struggled to make ends meet. No matter how hard I work, it always feels like I’m just barely keeping up. College always seemed out of reach, something for other people, not for someone like me. But I want to change that and build a better future for myself and my family.

Recently, my old car broke down, and my dad—who is now in his late 70s—took out a loan so I could get a reliable vehicle. I’m doing my best to pay him back, but I worry he may not be around long enough for me to finish repaying him. At the same time, I’m facing the reality that I can’t afford to go to college while I’m still paying off the car. I need the car for daily life, but it’s holding me back from pursuing my dreams.

I’ve never been one to ask for help, even from family and friends, but I realize now that sometimes you have to set your pride aside. Closed mouths don’t get fed, and I’m reaching out for support so I can pay off the car loan and finally make college possible. Any help you can give would mean the world to me and help me take the next step toward a brighter future.



