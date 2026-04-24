Helping my dad and my family

I never imagined that one day I would have to create a fundraiser for my own family. Life changed so suddenly, and we are now facing one of the hardest moments we have ever experienced.

My dad was unfairly taken by immigration, and our family has been left trying to figure out how to move forward without him. He has always been the one who worked hard to provide for us, making sure we had a roof over our heads, food on the table, and everything we needed. Losing him so unexpectedly has left us emotionally devastated and financially overwhelmed.

Now, my older brother and I have become responsible for paying the bills and keeping our household together. We are doing everything we can, but it is a lot for two young people to handle on our own. We never expected to carry this responsibility so soon, and every day has become a struggle to make ends meet while also worrying about our dad and what he is going through.

Starting this fundraiser was not an easy decision. Asking for help is difficult, but we know we cannot do this alone. Any donation, no matter how small, will help us pay for essential expenses like rent, utilities, groceries, and other bills while we work through this difficult time. If you are unable to donate, simply sharing our fundraiser with others would mean the world to us.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any kindness, support, or prayers you can offer. Your generosity gives our family hope during one of the most challenging times of our lives, and we will always be grateful.



