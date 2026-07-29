Helping My Children Find Safety and Peace

Hi everyone,

I’m reaching out today with a heavy heart, but also with the fierce determination that only a mother fighting for her children can feel.





For a long time, I have fought behind closed doors to protect my three children from a cycle of abuse, neglect, and exploitation. Their father has struggled with drug addiction, which has led to a history of violence and criminal charges for the abuse of our kids. No child should ever have to fear the person who is supposed to protect them, and I am doing everything in my power to ensure they never have to again.

Right now, I am in the middle of a high-stakes legal battle to secure their permanent safety. However, the costs are overwhelming. Between mounting legal fees and the loss of wages from missing work for court dates, I am struggling to keep our heads above water with everyday bills.





I am asking for your help to give my children the stable, safe life they deserve. Your donations will go directly toward:

Legal Representation: Ensuring we have the strongest voice in court. Essential Bills: Keeping our home stable while I take the necessary time off work for legal proceedings.





Even if you cannot donate, please consider sharing a pray with God to help us. Every bit of support brings us one step closer to a life free from fear.





Thanks, Samantha

With gratitude and hope,



