Helping Momma Deanna Find Her Voice After Stroke

Dear friends, family, and community, On 2026, our lives changed instantly when my 63-year-old momma (Deanna Craney), suffered a severe stroke. While we are incredibly grateful that she survived, the stroke took away her ability to speak. She is currently experiencing severe aphasia and cannot talk. My mom is still fully there mentally, but she is trapped behind a wall of silence. Her doctors and speech therapists tell us that with intensive, daily rehabilitation, her brain can rewire itself and she can learn to communicate again. Insurance only covers a small fraction of specialized care she desperately needs. We are raising funds to directly pay for: *Specialized speech language therapy sessions *An AAC communication tablet and speech aps so she can express her needs *Medical co pays and safe transportation to all her appointments *Also find her a new home If you are able to donate, any amount will go directly toward giving my momma her voice back. If you cannot donate, please consider sharing this link with your network. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your love and support during this difficult journey.