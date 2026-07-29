Helping Mom Get the Treatment She Needs

My mother has spent her life caring for others. For many years, she has worked in the medical field, helping people recover and heal, even while dealing with her own pre-existing injuries and chronic pain. As a single mother of three since 1992, she has carried the weight of providing for her family on her shoulders without ever giving up. She has always put the needs of others before her own, working long hours and making countless sacrifices to ensure her children had what they needed.





Today, my mother is facing a serious spinal condition, including severe lower back pain and a ruptured disc. Despite her strength and determination, the pain has become increasingly difficult to manage, and she needs medical treatment to improve her quality of life. She is one of the kindest, most loving, and caring people I know, and she deserves the same compassion she has shown others throughout her life. Unfortunately, our family does not have the financial means to afford the treatment she needs. Any support, whether through donations or sharing her story, would help give my mother a chance to receive the care she deserves and finally focus on her own recovery.



