Helping Mila get closer to family

Hey guys





im doing a fundraiser to get closer to my family. I’m all alone here in San Antonio. I’ve been here since Covid. I placed myself in a nursing home during Covid and there was no beds available during that time. They found a bed all the way in San Antonio tx. I thought at the time I was being sent here and later would be sent back home once a nursing home bed became available for me. Nothing so far in Arkansas and it’s 2026. The closest I have found is Oklahoma. That’s still not home but it’s closer to my family. Right now I’m over 10hrs away from family. Oklahoma would put me 4hrs away. That’s better and easier for someone to come check on me. Only problem is they told me I would have to pay for transportation to get there. I don’t have the money or any income. So I need help. I need prayers and guidance with this. My heart is so heavy being away from family. Last year I got sick and lost the use of my right arm. I already have a lot of health problems as is. I was born with spina bifida and later diagnosed with muscular dystrophy. I also have a tracheotomy tube hooked to a ventilator. The tube and vent is why it’s so hard to find placement in Arkansas. It’s also why I have to have a medical team to transport me. If you see it in your heart to help me please do. I really appreciate any help I can get. Thank you and be blessed