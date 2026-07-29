Helping Me Smile Again — Dental Emergency

Hi, my name is Dimitar, and I’m writing this with a lot of vulnerability — because asking for help doesn’t come easy to me.





For the past few years, I’ve been living with serious dental pain that I kept pushing aside, hoping it would get better on its own. It didn’t.





Today, I’m missing 3 teeth, have 2 broken ones, and need 4 crowns — two of which are urgent and causing me daily pain.





The total cost of the treatment is €4,000 — a number that feels impossible to reach on my own right now.





This isn’t about vanity. It’s about being able to eat without pain. To speak clearly. To smile without feeling ashamed. Simple things most people take for granted.





I’ve already consulted with a dentist and have a clear treatment plan. Every euro raised goes directly toward implants, urgent procedures, and crowns — nothing else.





If you’ve ever felt the helplessness of needing medical care you couldn’t afford, you know how isolating it feels.





Any contribution — no matter how small — means more than I can express. And if you can’t donate, simply sharing this campaign helps enormously.





Thank you for taking the time to read this. It means the world. 🙏