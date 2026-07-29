Helping Me Keep My Family Housed

My name is Queen Ambrose, and I am a mother of 8 beautiful children, including twins I gave birth to while living in a shelter. After overcoming a year of homelessness, I finally found a home and used my entire tax refund to keep a roof over our heads. Unfortunately, those funds have run out, and I am now struggling to make ends meet.

While recovering from a C-section, I was unable to work and had to focus on caring for my babies. I am also working hard to build my small business so I can create a stable future for my family, but right now we need help.

Any donation, big or small, will go directly toward keeping my children safe, fed, and in our home. Your kindness can help prevent us from experiencing homelessness again and give my family the chance to keep moving forward.

Thank you for reading, sharing, and supporting us.

With gratitude,

Queen Ambrose ❤️