Helping Me Complete My Teaching License Journey

For as long as I can remember, my passion has been helping children learn, grow, and believe in themselves. Working in education has shown me that teaching is more than a career — it’s a calling. Every student deserves someone who believes in them, advocates for them, and helps them succeed, especially those who need extra support and encouragement.

I am currently working toward earning my official teaching license through the iTeach program so I can continue making a difference in the classroom and expand the opportunities I can provide for my students. Unfortunately, the program does not qualify for grants, FAFSA, or traditional financial aid, meaning all costs must be paid out of pocket upfront. While some expenses may later be reimbursed upon successful completion, the immediate financial burden is still significant.

As difficult as it is for me to ask for help, I’ve realized that sometimes achieving a dream takes a community of support. I am reaching out with humility and gratitude to ask for assistance in helping me continue this journey. Any contribution — no matter the amount — will go directly toward tuition, certification costs, and the materials needed to complete the program.

This is not just an investment in me; it is an investment in the students and families I will continue to serve throughout my career. My goal is to give back every day through education, compassion, and dedication to the children who walk into my classroom.

As a way of paying kindness forward, once I complete the program and continue advancing in my career, I plan to give back to the school community that supports me through donations and service.

If you are unable to contribute financially, I completely understand and would deeply appreciate your prayers, encouragement, and sharing of this campaign.

Thank you for believing in me and helping me continue this journey toward becoming the educator I aspire to be.