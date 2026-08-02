Helping me build a better life for me and my son.

I am humbly reaching out for support as I work to build a better life for my son and myself. As a single parent, I am doing it all alone, raising my son, going back to school to further my education, and trying to build a small, safe house for us to call home. It has not been easy balancing school fees, building materials, and daily expenses for my child, but I am determined to keep going. I am asking for any help you can give, no matter how small, to help me cover school costs and building our home. Even if you cannot donate, sharing this means so much to us. Thank you for your kindness, prayers, and support.