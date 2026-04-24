Helping me and my family get on our feet

Our family lost everything in a house fire, and since then we have been struggling to survive without a place to call home. I am 37 weeks pregnant and preparing to give birth in just three weeks, while also caring for my 2-year-old child. Instead of getting ready to welcome our new baby into a safe and stable environment, we are facing homelessness, uncertainty, and the daily challenge of finding shelter and basic necessities. The trauma of losing our home, combined with the stress of late pregnancy and trying to provide comfort and security for a toddler, has been overwhelming. We are desperately trying to rebuild our lives and ensure that our children have a safe place to sleep, especially with a newborn arriving so soon. Our greatest hope is simply to have a stable home where our family can heal and begin again.



