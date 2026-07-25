Helping Little Feet Take Big Steps

I have the unique opportunity to participate in a medical mission trip this September to the Dominican Republic. My team and I will be providing physical therapy services to a pediatric population and I could sure use your help.





As of the writing of this email I have raised $495 of the required $1200. I am looking for any donations or even a match to get me to the finish line and I hope you can help. Attached is a donation request and I hope you will consider donating.





https://give.adventhealth.com/fundraiser/7380690