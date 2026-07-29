HELPING LATTE

Hello , I'm pleading with anyone that will STOP & LISTEN to my cries for help. I am running on borrowed time, my two and a half year old Shepherd mix has come down with parvo and is very sick and needs medical treatment ASAP for the longer I wait the chances of her survival or slim. I've been an emotional wreck trying to figure out how I'm going to get her the help she needs because I can't just watch her slowly die it's too heartbreaking she is it very special beautiful full of energy happy pup that came into my life when I needed her the most she is a devoted dog and I couldn't imagine life without her. I need to get her to the vet as soon as possible to get her hooked up to IVs to keep her hydrated for that's what parvo does it dehydrates the dog from excessive vomiting and diarrhea to the point of dehydration where they die. There is no medicine or treatment for parvo the only thing they can do is get them hooked up to IVs to keep fluids in them that is if you get the animal there in time and she's unborrowed time she's very sick. If anyone has an animal pet of their own they understand exactly where I'm coming from that they become part of your family so I beg you whatever you can spare so I can get her to the vet in time so she will have a chance of surviving she's a beautiful dog I've never been on this site and have asked for anything from anyone but I'm in a position where I've fallen on hard times myself and currently do not have the funds to get her the help she needs and the vets won't help you have to have part of the payment down before they even will do treatment this dog means the world to me and I will be forever grateful for whatever amount whoever can help me it will never be forgotten and when I'm in a financial position to help someone that is in my position I'm going to pass on the kindness and thoughtfulness and generosity of caring people thank you so much and God bless you