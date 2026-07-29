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Helping Korey Recover After Serious Spinal Injury

Goal$20,000 USD
Raised$100 USD

Fundraiser created byMegan Menne

Fundraiser funds will be received by Megan Menne

Helping Korey Recover After Serious Spinal Injury

Our family is reaching out for help during one of the most difficult seasons of our lives.


Last Saturday, while celebrating our youngest child’s birthday, Korey, a Marine veteran, suffered a devastating spinal cord injury that changed everything in an instant.


Because of this injury, Korey now needs constant assistance with basic daily living activities, personal care, mobility, and transportation. He will be out of work for at least the next 12 weeks, with a long and uncertain recovery still ahead.

As his spouse and primary caregiver, I will also be missing work so I can take him to medical appointments, help manage his care, and make sure he is never alone when he needs assistance. With both of our incomes now affected, we are facing an overwhelming financial burden at the exact time we need to focus on healing.


We are humbly asking for help to keep our family afloat during this crisis. Any donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward rent, utilities, food, gas, medical expenses, prescriptions, travel to appointments, and other essential household costs while Korey recovers.


If you are unable to donate, simply sharing this fundraiser would mean the world to us. Your kindness, prayers, and support are deeply appreciated more than words can express.

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