Helping Kids Find Positive Paths in Our Community

We're raising funds to create positive opportunities for less fortunate kids in our community. We want to provide access to bible study, games centers, fields, and other activities that help them find meaningful things to do and grow closer to God.





Every child deserves a chance to thrive, and we believe that giving them safe, constructive spaces and activities can make a real difference in their lives. Your support will help us build these opportunities and guide these kids toward a brighter future.





Thank you for standing with us and these young people in our community.