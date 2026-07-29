Helping Kayla after being hit by a drunk driver

Hello, my name is Kayla Whitehurst. I am a 17 year old female from Eastern Tennessee. This morning, I woke up in the hospital. I had been driving around 11:10 pm last night taking a friend home until suddenly everything went black. After waking up the next morning I was informed that a drunk driver had hit me with his truck after just leaving the bar. More information has came out that the male driver was already upset for being refused more drinks. The men involved with the truck that hit me were all above age as they emerged from a bar when this incident occurred. The men fled and were found hiding by the cops. The cops then proceeded to give the driver a field sobriety test, which he failed. I woke up in the ambulance and saw a guy paramedic in there and managed to puke on the floor next to me a couple times before fading back out of consciousness. On may 16th 2026 I woke up in the hospital with a concussion and a traumatic head injury as well as the normal bruising and glass injuries. I am now resting up a bit and trying to recover thank you to anyone who may be reading this right now and thanks for everyone’s ongoing prayer's, love, and support.