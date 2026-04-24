Helping Joy & Juan

Hello, we are both two college students who are traveling France for a grad trip. We are in desperate financial help as the airlines changed our dates for our flight (CDG —> Nice) to August 13-17 when we had the dates set for June 27-30th. We’ve had the hardest time figuring out how to get refunded as the airline doesn’t give back any refunds, and the whole thing has been a huge headache. We are in search of help to get money on this abroad trip that we can continue our college graduation trip and make it back home to the United States.