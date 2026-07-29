Helping Josh Cain a loving lil boy fightinLeukemia

JoshCain.

This little boy called Josh. Has been suffering from leukemia for about 7 months after his birth. He is 14 months old. Our hearts break watching Josh fight a battle no child should ever face. At such a young age,he is enduring hospital rooms,needles, and treatments for leukemia with a quiet strength that leaves us in awe. Every tube,every bandage tells a story of pain he shouldn't have to know. Yet through it all,Josh holds on. His lil eyes still hold light, and his spirit refuses to give up. His family are doing everything they can,but the medical cost are overwhelming. We are asking you to stand with Josh- whether by donations, a prayer, or simplying sharing his story. Help us give this brave boy a fighting chance to heal,grow and have the childhood he deserves. As of now Josh needs surgery asap. If anyway possible please help us with Josh.



