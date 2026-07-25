Helping Jon During Recovery

Our dear friend, Jon Gravy, was recently in a serious accident while driving home from our weekly yoga night. His vehicle rolled 5–6 times, but thankfully both he and his dog, Chief, are expected to make a full recovery.





Unfortunately, the accident has left Jon without a reliable vehicle. With only PLPD insurance, the car is a total loss and he now faces the major expense of replacing it. On top of that, he’s unable to work for at least the next 4–10 weeks while his collarbone heals. As a self-employed landscaper, this couldn’t have come at a worse time—just as the busy spring and summer season begins. He’s also dealing with a recent rent increase, which has put him in a tough spot.





Jon is the kind of guy who never asks for help. He’s always the first one to show up for others—whether it’s lending a hand with yard work, moving, or just being there when someone needs him. Now it’s our turn to support him.





Any donation, no matter the size, or simply sharing this page would mean the world to him. Let’s come together as the amazing community we are and help Jon get through this challenging time so he can focus on healing and getting back to what he loves.





Thank you from the bottom of our hearts!



