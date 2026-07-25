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Helping Jim & Marliese' Focus on What Matters Most

Goal$15,000 USD
Raised$4,670 USD

Fundraiser created byKat Rummell

Fundraiser funds will be received by Marliese Stripling

Helping Jim & Marliese' Focus on What Matters Most

Our Mission


Our mission is to ease the financial burden of cancer so Jim and Marliese' can focus on what matters most—faith, family, treatment, and making every precious day together count.


Life can change in an instant.


Just a year ago, Jim and Marliese' were doing what they had always done—working hard, running their small business, helping in the community and caring for their family. Today, life revolves around treatments, trips to Houston, and making the most of every good day.


Jim is courageously battling Stage IV head and neck cancer that has spread to his lungs, lymph nodes, bones, and brain. Despite chemotherapy, immunotherapy, radiation, and Gamma Knife surgery, the cancer has continued to progress. He has now begun a second-line chemotherapy treatment in hopes of slowing the disease and preserving both time and quality of life. While treatment continues, his medical team has made it clear that his cancer is terminal. Although no one knows how much time remains, every day has become a gift.


If you know Jim, you know he’s never been one to ask for help. For decades, he worked in the HVAC and plumbing industry, always willing to lend a hand, solve a problem and fix something in an emergency. Today, he must now rely on the kindness of his wife, his friends and the community.


Through it all, Marliese' has been Jim’s devoted caregiver, advocate, and constant source of strength. Together, they have faced every challenge with remarkable faith, courage, and love.


Like so many families facing a long illness, they have exhausted every resource before asking for help—cutting expenses, selling belongings, relying on credit, and accepting help only when absolutely necessary. After many months, there is simply no margin left.


This fundraiser isn’t about one medical bill. It’s about easing the ongoing financial burden of treatment, travel, lost income, and everyday living expenses so Jim and Marliese' can focus on what matters most instead of the next financial crisis.


If Marliese' has ever encouraged you, prayed with you, or quietly shown up when someone was in need, this is an opportunity to love them the way they have loved so many others over the years.


Whether you are able to give, pray, or simply share this page, thank you for surrounding them with hope during this difficult season.


We cannot add days to Jim’s life, but together we can add life to his days. By easing the burden of financial worry, we can give Jim and Marliese' the priceless gift of spending this precious time focused on what matters most—each other, their kids & grandkids.


“May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in Him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit.”

— Romans 15:13

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