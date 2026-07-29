Helping James Heal

At just 11 years old, James is facing the battle of his life after being diagnosed with lymphoma.

While I haven’t had the privilege of meeting James personally, those who know him describe him as an extraordinary young boy—someone who lifts others up, makes sure no one feels left out, and has a heart bigger than most adults. He is strong, creative, and full of life. Whether he’s skateboarding, swimming, writing stories, or memorizing music after hearing it just once, James approaches life with passion and resilience. He loves the ocean, dreams of becoming a marine biologist, finds strength in music, and through it all, continues to care deeply for those around him.





update: 05/292026:

As many of you know, James is currently undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. Over the last week, our journey became much more complicated and frightening than we ever imagined.

After James suddenly lost feeling on the left side of his body, we rushed him to the emergency room. While undergoing an MRI, he began having seizures and experienced breathing difficulties. He was sedated and placed on a ventilator for six days. Doctors discovered a large blood clot in the main vein of his brain, and during treatment he also suffered a brain bleed that worsened after blood thinners were given in an attempt to dissolve the clot.

At this time, surgery is not an option. The good news is that both the blood clot and brain bleed are now stable and have not grown. Doctors have had to resume blood thinners because there are currently no other treatment options available. While there is still a moderate risk that James may not survive this, his medical team remains hopeful for a full recovery.

The road ahead will be long. James will require extensive inpatient rehabilitation, including physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy. His recovery could take weeks to months.

Many people have asked how donations will help. James’ mother, Samantha, will be using the funds raised towards the many unexpected expenses that come with this new reality, including:

• Gas, tolls, parking, and meals while traveling to and from the hospital and rehabilitation facility

• Travel and lodging expenses if James is transferred far from home for rehabilitation

• Long-term hotel or Airbnb accommodations if a Ronald McDonald House is not available

• Medical and adaptive equipment needed when James returns home, including a wheelchair, hospital bed, and other accessibility and mobility items

• Home modifications and adaptive living equipment to help make our home safe and accessible during his recovery

We are incredibly humbled by the support we have received. Asking for help has never come easily to us, but this situation has become so much bigger than cancer alone.

The truth is, we have never been so scared and so grateful at the same time. There have been moments this week when we did not know what the next hour would bring. The love, prayers, encouragement, and generosity from family, friends, neighbors, and even complete strangers have helped carry us through some of the darkest days of our lives. We will never be able to fully express how much that support means to us.

Despite everything he has endured, James is already showing signs of progress. He is beginning to regain feeling on his left side. He is still dealing with severe headaches, dizziness, and has not yet been able to get out of bed, but he has been cleared to start eating again. Most importantly, he continues to fight every single day.

Anyone who knows James knows his personality can't be contained. He is still cracking jokes, charming every nurse, doctor, and therapist he meets, and earning the nickname of "the little mayor." Right now, one of his biggest struggles is losing his independence and needing help with even the simplest tasks, but his spirit remains strong.

We will continue sharing updates as we are able through CaringBridge, and we will include the link below for anyone who would like to follow James's journey and progress.

Please continue to keep James in your prayers as he begins the next stage of his recovery. We know there are still many challenges ahead, but we are holding on to hope and celebrating every small victory.

Thank you for every prayer, message, donation, and act of kindness. Your support is helping carry our family through the hardest time of our lives, and we are grateful beyond words.





Now, during this incredibly difficult time, we have the opportunity to come together—near or far—to support James and his family. Your generosity can help ease the financial burdens and uncertainty that come with the critical treatments he needs, allowing his loved ones to focus on what matters most: helping James heal.

Every contribution, share, and prayer makes a difference. Let’s rally around James and remind him and his family that they are not facing this fight alone.





Follow James's CaringBridge for updates on their health journey. It’s a great way to send love, encouragement, and stay informed. Please visit, follow, and keep lifting them up with our support!

https://www.caringbridge.org/site/87266efe-441b-11f1-a021-453fbb4efb8d