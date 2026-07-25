Helping Howarth Family

Chris Howarth was bit by a rattlesnake in his parent's garden while on vacation in CA. He had to stay in California receiving care for 6 days in the ICU at Oroville Hospital, before being flown by helicopter to Stanford Medical Center for another 6 days in the ICU. There were a lot of complications requiring 54 vials of anti-venom, Cryo, platelet and plasma transfusions, CT scans, loads of blood work and much more! Jenny was away from work as she stayed by Chris’ side to help care for him. Chris has been unable to work during this time and for an unknown amount of time in the future as he is home and still healing

. We are hoping to raise some money to help with the expenses incurred and from the weeks of missed work and expensive specialized care he will need to recieve. Anything we can give them will help! Thank you!



