Helping homeless with food and clothing

During the holidays my family would drive to areas to see the lights and decorations. The closer to the holidays the more homeless were looking to keep warm and eat. So, we started few years back, feeding homeless with smoked ham and turkey. We own a bbq concession trailer that works only on weekends and I utilized my equipment to cook for the people. That grew into feeding more than 200 people each time we go out to feed them. Our actions have influenced others to do similar and I give my time and bbq expertise to help with smoking meats for those needing it to assist others with food to eat. Today we're up to feeding about 400 people and it is only my wife and I. That's a lot of work but so rewarding to help others. God didn't give me the talent and keep it to myself. The talent is meant to share. We're asking for whatever you feel you can donate to help buy more food products to reach more hungry people.