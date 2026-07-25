Helping him to get back on his feets





He was a lecturer, but life took a difficult turn and he lost his job.





He now works at a sawmill in Ilorin, where the pay is extremely low and the job is very physically demanding. His role is arranging planks, and for each plank he handles, he only earns between 20 to 50 Naira.





He has a wife and a young child to take care of, but what he currently earns is barely enough to feed himself, let alone provide for his family.





His qualifications are impressive: he holds a B.A (Upper Division) and an M.A in Islamic Studies with Distinction. Beyond his academic background, he is highly skilled, particularly in Web3, and various other tech-related services.





He is open to any form of genuine help, whether it’s a job opportunity, freelance work, remote roles, or financial assistance.





He is currently based in Ilorin but is fully ready and willing to relocate to anywhere that offers better prospects and fair compensation.





If you can assist in any way or know of suitable opportunities, please reach out.