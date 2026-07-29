HELPING HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS

Our school community is working hard to create better opportunities for every student, but we need your support to make it happen. The funds we raise will help provide classroom supplies, technology, extracurricular programs, student activities, and resources that directly impact learning and growth. Every donation, big or small, helps us give students the tools and experiences they deserve to succeed both inside and outside the classroom. By supporting our fundraiser, you are investing in the future of our students and helping build a stronger, more successful school community for everyone.



