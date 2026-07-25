Helping Henry!

As many of you know, our friend Henry Holden was in an unfortunate accident involving an Ocean City bus on June 21, 2026. Henry has been a staple in our town for over 20 years. His smile and personality have brought joy to many… and he is the first one to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Now it is his turn. He continues to struggle in the shock trauma unit, and his recovery is going to be a long one. Let’s show Henry some love, and help him get back on his feet! No donation is too small. Please continue to pray!