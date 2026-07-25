Helping Healing Hands:Connie's Comeback Fund

The Healer Needs Healing: Help Connie Recover





On June 2, 2026, while traveling home from an osteopathy conference and celebration, Connie’s life changed in an instant. Just outside Chattanooga, Tennessee, she was involved in a severe motor vehicle accident that left her vehicle totaled and caused multiple pelvic fractures.





After nearly a week of waiting, Connie finally underwent surgery to repair her injuries. Thankfully, the surgery was successful, and her healing journey has begun. She will soon be transferred to a rehabilitation facility where she will continue physical therapy and work toward regaining her strength and independence.





While we are incredibly grateful for her progress, the road ahead is long.





Connie is still far from home in Manitoba, Canada, and faces months of recovery before she can return to the work she loves. As a dedicated equine and canine osteopath, Connie has spent her career helping animals—and the people who love them—heal and thrive. Now, the healer finds herself in need of healing.





As a single mom, this unexpected tragedy has created significant financial challenges. Between ongoing living expenses, caring for her son, medical-related costs, and the eventual journey back home to Canada, the burden is substantial. Doctors estimate it may be 3–6 months before Connie is able to return to work.





If you’ve ever been touched by Connie’s kindness, her healing hands, her generous spirit, or simply believe in helping good people through difficult times, we ask for your support.





First and foremost, we ask for your prayers, positive thoughts, and healing intentions as Connie navigates this difficult chapter.





And if you are able, any financial contribution—no matter the amount—will help ease the stress of daily expenses and allow Connie to focus her energy where it belongs: on healing.





Let’s come together and show Connie the same compassion and care that she has so freely given to so many others.





Help us help Connie.





No osteopath left behind. ❤