Helping Hands for North Carolina

You have all seen the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene in the Appalachian region of Western North Carolina. Communities are still recovering and many homes remain uninhabitable, if they stand at all. As the outpouring of requests for help continued, Ryan felt moved to be of service by bringing skilled labor in construction, woodworking, and home repair to those in need of shelter as we move into the winter months and help the effort to begin the long process of rebuilding. After many prayers and research, he has decided to follow God's prompting to help the people affected in the Asheville and Swannanoa area, bringing tools and equipment to assist with distribution, aid deliveries for disconnected communities, repairing homes to provide shelter and warmth, and anything else that is needed in the area.

Our goal is to raise $5,000 for building supplies and expenses. If you would like to donate to the cause, it would be greatly appreciated and know that every dollar will be spent helping those in great need.

Ryan will be leaving on Nov 7 for a 30-hour drive to Asheville and will stay on-site for 2 weeks. During that time, he will be living out of his truck and remaining mobile to respond to any needs in the area where his skills and talents can be used. We are asking for prayers for his safety and guidance for where he is needed most.

Thank you for your prayers and support.