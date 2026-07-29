Helping Hands for Dawn Parish

My Mother Dawn Parish has been diagnosed with several medical conditions as of late that has her very sick. She has latter stages of Copd and emphaseyma, along with an enlargement on the right side of her heart and a leaking valve in her heart. She has given her all to everybody she comes across throughout her life and now that shes sick, shes struggling to make bills and has no one that really has the means to help her. Its hard for me to watch her go through what she is with very little support, and I regret i cant do me as her son, but I suffer from severe ptsd so its hard for me to get a decent paying job and be able to maintain it long enough to get the money needed to help her financially with the house bill thats two months behind already. I stand firm in my faith and to the hope that someone can please help me help my mom so she doesn't have to have something else added to her plate and she can focus on getting her health to where she is comfortable and is able to enjoy her family again. I pray someone who's went through a similar situation can understand and please help our family make it out of these hard time before we lose everything. Thank you all and may God bless everyone here!