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Helping Hands, Essential Needs

Goal$25,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created bySUSANA SOFIA SOEIRO BARROSÃO MURTA

Helping Hands, Essential Needs

Restoring Hope, One Care Package at a Time

Why This Matters

No one should have to wonder where their next meal will come from or whether they'll have access to clean clothes, safe shelter, or basic hygiene. Yet for many people experiencing homelessness, these daily necessities remain out of reach.

Our mission is simple: to treat every person with the same dignity, compassion, and care we would want for ourselves. We prepare nutritious meals using fresh, quality ingredients and regularly deliver them directly to members of our local homeless community. Beyond food, we also provide hygiene supplies, laundry assistance, and, during colder seasons, life-saving essentials such as warm clothing, sleeping bags, rain gear, tarps, and tents.

The people we serve are not strangers. They are our neighbors, and they deserve kindness, respect, and the opportunity to regain hope.

Understanding the Challenge

Homelessness is rarely the result of a single event. Rising living costs, unemployment, financial hardship, family crises, and untreated mental health conditions have pushed many individuals into situations they never imagined.

For generations, mental illness carried a heavy stigma, preventing countless people from seeking help. Although awareness has improved, access to education and support remains limited in many communities.

Breaking this cycle begins with compassion. Learning about mental health, supporting one another, and challenging harmful stereotypes allows us to build stronger, healthier communities where no one is forgotten.

The Urgent Need

Our most recent outreach revealed heartbreaking conditions within the community we serve.

The encampment has no reliable access to clean drinking water or bathing facilities. Food deliveries have become increasingly rare, and outreach efforts have slowed significantly, leaving many residents without consistent support.

One of our volunteers described the situation this way:

"The hunger is overwhelming. Fear and uncertainty have grown, and people are struggling more than ever. With fewer organizations able to visit regularly, essential food and supplies have become increasingly scarce. The need has never been greater."

This reality calls for immediate action.

Our Response

To maximize our impact, we are expanding beyond prepared meals by providing carefully assembled care packages designed to meet both immediate and longer-term needs.

Each package contains nutritious, shelf-stable foods alongside essential hygiene supplies. These include protein-rich foods, fresh and dried fruit, vegetables, nut butter, healthy snacks, bottled water, canned goods, hand sanitizer, toilet paper, laundry assistance, and other essential items based on the community's current needs.

Every item is selected to provide practical value, improve well-being, and help recipients maintain their dignity.

Safe Distribution

Our volunteer team distributes care packages while following appropriate health and safety practices, including the use of protective equipment whenever necessary, ensuring both volunteers and recipients remain safe.

Our Goal

We aim to provide 80 care packages every month, delivered twice monthly over a three-month campaign.

Campaign Budget

  1. Month 1: $7500
  2. Month 2: $7500
  3. Month 3: $7500
  4. Administration and fiscal sponsorship: $2500

Total Campaign Goal: $25,000

Once we reach our initial milestone of $8,333, we will immediately begin purchasing supplies and assembling the first round of care packages so they can reach those who need them most without delay.

How You Can Help

Every donation, regardless of size, helps provide food, hygiene supplies, and hope to someone facing unimaginable hardship.

Together, we can remind our neighbors that they are seen, valued, and never alone. Your generosity can help restore dignity, improve lives, and create lasting change, one care package at a time.

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