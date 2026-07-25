Helping hands.

Hello everyone! I want to start by saying nothing is ever expected but everything is appreciated, including prayers. I haven't been able to get a job due to the fact my car is broken down l, and I cant afford simple things that are needed to even survive. There's nights where there's no meals at night or we eat noodles just to stay afloat. Im not asking for much truly but even $1 helps the cause. I just want to be able to get a job and get back to working. I have a kid to provide for and in this economy now everything has just been getting worse. In my city all the resources I can get either are all out of funding and government support, booked up, or just full on deny people including the rescue missions. If there is something I can do such as cut grass, or dog sit, or even nanny kids I do it but its not enough to help out with my car. Please just pray and spread the world and help. Its really hard to ask for help because people will laugh and joke about it and comment when they've never understood or had to.