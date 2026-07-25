Helping for a poor boy to join the college









Help Me Continue My Education and Build a Better Future





My name is Shakthi. I am a 17-year-old student from India with a dream that many young people share—to get a quality education, build a successful career, and one day help others who are struggling like my family.





Life has become very difficult for us.





My father has been bedridden because of severe back pain and is unable to work consistently. When he is able to earn, our family's income is only around ₹12,000 per month. My mother suffers from rheumatoid arthritis, making even everyday tasks painful. Watching both of my parents struggle while trying to support me has been heartbreaking.





Despite these challenges, I have never given up on my education. I am working toward pursuing an engineering degree, but my family cannot afford the cost. I need to raise ₹3,00,000 to continue my studies.





This isn't just money for college—it is an opportunity to change the future of my family. Education is my best chance to break the cycle of financial hardship.





My dream is not only to become successful but also to support students who face the same obstacles I do today. I hope that one day I can give others the opportunities that generous people gave me.





If you are able to help, whether through a donation or by sharing my story, you will be helping a young student take one step closer to a better future.





Thank you for reading my story and for believing in my dream